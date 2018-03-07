JGC awarded contract to build 49MW solar PV project in Vietnam

Gia Lai Electricity Joint Stock Company (GEC), a subsidiary of conglomerate TTC Group, has awarded a contract to JGC Corporation and JGC Vietnam partnership to build a 49MW(AC) solar PV project in Vietnam.

The lump sum turnkey contract calls for engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) work for a mega-solar power generation plant in Krong Pa District of Gia Lai Province in mid-south Vietnam. The facilities are expected to be completed by autumn 2018.

This project will build one of the largest mega-solar power generation plants in Vietnam with an output of about 49MW (AC) (equivalent to annual electricity usage of about 47,000 households in Vietnam). The Vietnamese government fomulated its 7th Power Development Plan (PDP7) in 2011 and the country is promoting increased use of renewable energy, with a plan to lift the generation capacity of solar power to 12,000MW by 2030. The plan is to apply Vietnam’s fixed price feed-in-tarrif (FIT) system for renewable energy to the purchase of electricity generated by the plant to be constructed under this project.

JGC Group’s track record in construction of mega-solar power generation plants ranks among the top level in Japan in terms of generation capacity. In addition, while JGC Corporation has been involved in construction projects for two large-scale oil refineries in Vietnam, JGC Vietnam, which was established in 2009, has built up expertise in implementing projects in Vietnam, such as the execution of several small and medium-sized projects including industrial plants. We consider being awarded with this contract as the culmination of an overall assessment of JGC Group’s track record to date and the various proposals that have contributed to improving the economics of the business.

Expanding JGC’s business in the infrastructure area such as power generation is a core policy in the 5-year Medium-Term Business Plan “Beyond the Horizon”, which commenced in FY2016. There are many plans for constructing mega-solar power generation plants in South East Asia. With the foothold gained through this contract, JGC intends to increase involvement in renewable energy with proactive initiatives to receive orders for such projects under collaboration with overseas entities.

Source: Company Press Release