Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Power Generation
Solar
Solar Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Solar
Solar News

Abu Dhabi's 1.17GW solar PV project secures $870m financing

EBR Staff Writer Published 25 May 2017

JinkoSolar, Marubeni and the Abu Dhabi Water and Electricity Authority (ADWEA) have reached financial close on the 1.17GW Sweihan solar photovoltaic (PV)project in Abu Dhabi.

Debt and equity deals totalling $870m have been finalised with a syndicate of international and local banks.

The project, which is expected to reach commercial operation in April 2019, will supply electricity to ADWEA under a 25-year power purchase agreement.

ADWEA is the majority owner of the project with a 60% interest. JinkoSolar and Marubeni each hold a 20% stake. 

ADWEA chairman Abdullah Ali Musleh Al Ahbabi said: “Today’s Financial Closing is the culmination of 18 months of hard work, determination and commitment from many people, from multiple Abu Dhabi Government stakeholders, the international PV investor market, the international and local lending community and related advisors.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those involved in making today’s milestone possible. However today’s event is just the beginning. Over the course of the next 2 years, the vision of the Sweihan PV Project will become reality.”

The project marks ADWEA's entry into renewable energy. Abu Dhabi aims to generate 7% of its energy from renewable sources by 2020.

JinkoSolar chairman Xiande Li said: “The financial closing of the Sweihan Project is an important step-forward to energize one of the largest solar power plants in the world.”

Image: The funding of $870m has been raised for the solar PV project in UAE. Photo: courtesy of franky242 / FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Solar

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Solar> Solar PV
Solar News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Solar > Suppliers Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Power Generation > Solar > Suppliers

Solar Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.