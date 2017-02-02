Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Solar News

JinkoSolar supplies 106.4MW of solar modules for Solverde 1 solar project in US

Published 02 February 2017

JinkoSolar Holding has supplied 106.4 MWdc of PV modules to sPower, the private owner of utility-scale solar operating assets in the US.

The Solverde 1 solar farm is located in Lancaster, California, in the northern LA County.

sPower developed  and completed the project within 12 months. This included signing the power purchase agreement (PPA), completing interconnection, and building and commissioning the project. To meet this schedule, JinkoSolar delivered over 330,000 of its high-efficiency polycrystalline modules to the project site in the span of just over two months.

"At JinkoSolar, we are committed to meeting our partners’ tight deadlines,” said Nigel Cockroft, General Manager of JinkoSolar (U.S.) Inc. “Being selected by industry-leading sPower as the module supplier for this unique and time-sensitive project strengthens our reputation as a highly dependable module manufacturer.”

“Developing a solar farm within 12 short months is a challenging feat and requires solid cooperation with experienced and capable partners,” said Josh Skogen, SVP of project development for sPower. “It was important that we select a module supplier that could manage such an aggressive delivery schedule.  We were confident that Jinko would be a great partner for the Solverde project, as it has a proven track record for delivering quality modules on-time.”



Source: Company Press Release

