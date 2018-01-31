Kyocera TCL Solar completes construction of solar plant in Hagi City, Japan

Kyocera and Tokyo Century said that Kyocera TCL Solar has completed construction of a 21.1MW utility-scale solar power plant in Hagi City, Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan.

78,144 Kyocera solar modules were installed on approximately 1km2 of land originally planned for the construction of an industrial waste disposal facility which was abandoned, then repurposed for the clean energy project. A ceremony was held on January 11 to commemorate completion of the plant, which will generate an estimated 23,000 megawatt hours (MWh) per year — enough electricity to power approximately 7,730 typical households.

All electricity generated at the plant will be sold to the local utility (The Chugoku Electric Power Co., Inc.). It is Kyocera TCL Solar’s second largest solar power plant following a 25MW plant in Fushimi-ku, Kyoto City which was built on an abandoned golf course.

Kyocera TCL Solar has developed 58 solar power plants in Japan with a total 166.9MW of output since the company was established in August 2012. The plants feature Kyocera’s high-performance, high-reliability solar modules which provide exceptionally high annual energy yields in a wide range of environments, rated as a "Top PerformerExternal Link" across all test categories in DNV GL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard for three times in a row (certified in every Scorecard since 2014).

Furthermore, in order to utilize Japan’s abundant water surfaces, Kyocera TCL Solar has focused on installing floating solar power generation systems and has begun operation of five floating solar power plants in Japan. Construction of Japan’s largest 13.7MW floating solar power plant on a dam reservoir in Chiba Prefecture was completed with operation planned to begin in March 2018.

Through projects like this, Kyocera TCL Solar, Tokyo Century and Kyocera will remain committed to promoting renewable energy as well as contributing to environmental protection and the creation of a sustainable society.

