NextEra Energy, WPPI Energy to build 100MW solar energy center in US

NextEra Energy Resources, a unit of NextEra Energy, and WPPI Energy are planning to build a 100MW solar energy center in Wisconsin, US.

Said to be the largest of its kind upon completion, the Point Beach Solar Energy Center is planned to be built on land adjacent to its existing Point Beach nuclear plant in Two Rivers.

Scheduled to be commissioned in 2021, the project expected to generate clean electricity required to serve more than 23,000 people.

Power generated from the facility will be sold to WPPI Energy under a 20-year power purchase agreement signed with NextEra.

WPPI will use the purchase power to serve its 51 member utilities and their customers across Wisconsin, Upper Michigan and Iowa.

WPPI Energy president and CEO Mike Peters said: "This solar energy center adds diversity to WPPI Energy's power supply portfolio in a way that's more cost-effective than other opportunities currently available to us.

"In addition, WPPI Energy has achieved significant emissions reductions over the past 10 years, and the clean, renewable energy generated by this project will help us continue that effort."

The project is expected to create 150-200 jobs during its construction phase.

NextEra Energy Resources development senior vice president Mike O'Sullivan said: "This energy center will harness the state's own sunshine to create clean, renewable energy, as well as good-paying jobs and increased tax revenue for the state and local community."

Earlier this month, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, announced plans to build four universal solar power plants and install several innovative solar systems in local communities.

Image: The new planned solar project in US will generate clean electricity required to serve more than 23,000 people. Photo: courtesy of Ben Schonewille/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.