Ohio regulator authorizes construction of 275MW solar projects

Two new solar projects Hillcrest Solar Farm and Hardin Solar Center with a combined capacity of 275MW in the US state of Ohio have been approved by the Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB).

The board has given permission for the construction of the two solar facilities in Brown and Hardin counties. The OPSB holds the responsibility of reviewing applications for the construction of major utility facilities in Ohio.

OPSB said: “The two projects are the first of their kind reviewed by the OPSB and would become the largest solar farms in Ohio once constructed.”

The 125MW Hillcrest solar farm will be built on 1,100 acres of a private land in Green Township, located in Brown County. Hillcrest Solar I, owned by Blue Planet Renewable Energy, has received an approval from the regulator to build the solar farm.

The solar farm will feature extensive arrays of ground-mounted photovoltaic modules and associated support facilities. Included in the supported facilities are access roads, buried electrical collection lines, meteorological stations and a substation.

Upon its completion, it will generate enough electricity to meet the power consumption needs of 30,000 average Ohio households.

On the other hand, the 150MW Hardin Solar Center will be built on nearly 1,115 acres of leased land located in the Marion, Roundhead, and McDonald townships in Hardin County.

The Hardin solar plant is owned by Hardin Solar Energy, a subsidiary of Invenergy Solar Development North America.

It will feature ground-mounted solar panels and associated support facilities. The support facilities of the solar plant include access roads, a battery storage area, meteorological stations, along with buried electrical collection lines to link the Hardin Solar plant to a utility substation.

In January, OPSB had approved AEP Ohio Transmission Company (AEP Ohio Transco) to construct two electric transmission line projects in southeastern Ohio.