Pacifico Energy begins construction of 55MW Japanese solar plant

Pacifico Energy has started construction of a 55MW (DC) solar power generation plant named as Minami Mega Solar Power Plant in Gujo City, Gifu, Japan.

The plant will be constructed on the site of a golf course in Gujo City, Gifu Prefecture, Japan. Operations are expected to start in July 2019, representing a 17-month construction period. Once commissioned, the plant will generate approximately 55 million kilowatt hours of electricity annually, contributing to an annual reduction of approximately 30,000 tons of CO2 emissions.

Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc. will purchase all electricity generated by the plant, pursuant to the Act on Special Measures Concerning Procurement of Electricity from Renewable Energy Sources by Electric Utilities. Toyo Engineering Corporation will be providing EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) services.

Pacifico Energy has already completed construction of two solar power plants in Okayama (in Kumenan and Mimasaka) and one solar power plant in Osaki City, Miyagi, which are all now in commercial operation.

Pacifico Energy is currently constructing several solar power plants, including a 96 MW (DC) solar power generation plant in Miyazaki (construction commenced in March 2015), a 257 MW (DC) solar power generation plant in Okayama (construction commenced in April 2017), a 42 MW (DC) solar power generation plant in Fukushima (construction commenced in September 2017), and a 62 MW (DC) solar power generation plant in Aichi (construction commenced in October 2017).

The Minami Mega Solar Power Plant marks the first project for Pacifico Energy to commence construction this year.

Leveraging accumulated know-how and experience gained through developing, constructing, and operating utility scale solar power plants all over the world, the company will continue its excellent track record and build the power plant in an environmentally friendly way in cooperation with Gifu regional communities.

Source: Company Press Release