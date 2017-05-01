Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Pacifico Energy starts construction of largest solar plant in Japan

EBR Staff Writer Published 01 May 2017

Pacifico Energy has started construction on what is claimed to be the largest solar power generation plant in Japan.

The 257.7 MW (DC) Sakuto Mega Solar Power Plant is being built in the Okayama prefecture at Mimasaka. It is expected to commence operations in September 2019.

Upon commissioning, the power plant will generate about 290 million Kwh of solar energy annually, and reduce 200,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year.

All the power generated from the plant will be purchased by Chugoku Electric Power Company (CEPCO).

The Sakuto solar plant is the third project for the Tokyo-based Pacifico Energy in Okayama. the company had earlier completed two solar power plants in Kumenan and Mimasaka.

The 32MW Kumenan solar project, jointly owned by Pacifico Energy’s subsidiary Virginia Solar Group along with GE Energy Financial Services, was commissioned last year in May.

A few months later, the two partners began commercial operations of their 42MW Mimasaka Musashi solar project.

Pacifico Energy stated: “Leveraging know-how and experience gained through developing, constructing, and operating utility scale solar power plants all over the world, we shall continue constructing power plants that contribute to the development of regional communities in an environmentally friendly way.”

In total, Pacifico Energy has commissioned three solar power plants in Japan ever since it was founded in 2012. It is developing other projects including the 96MW solar plant in Miyazaki prefecture.

Image: Rendering of completed Sakuto Power plant. Photo: courtesy of PACIFICO ENERGY K.K.

