PSEG Solar commissions 21MW solar plant in US

PSEG Solar Source has commissioned its 21MW PSEG Sunflower Solar Energy Center located in about 90 miles northeast of Raleigh in Halifax County, North Carolina, US.

The solar plant has a 10-year power purchase agreement with Virginia Electric and Power Co. and is located about 90 miles northeast of Raleigh in Halifax, N.C. It is the sixth solar farm PSEG Solar Source has developed in North Carolina, the fourth in collaboration with BayWa r.e.

"The Halifax community has been very supportive, it has been great to do business in this area of North Carolina," said Diana Drysdale, president of PSEG Solar Source. "And the folks at BayWa r.e. and Geenex have been a pleasure to work with. The Sunflower Solar Energy Center will meet the electricity needs of 4,000 homes, allowing them to shift to cleaner energy. This project moves us closer to the green energy future we all want."

BayWa r.e. was the project's engineering, procurement and construction contractor and now operates the facility for PSEG Solar Source. The project was initiated by Geenex Solar, a developer based in Charlotte, N.C.

PSEG Solar Source completed the acquisition of the project from BayWa r.e. in January 2017.

"North Carolina and the Halifax community continue to strongly support efforts that contribute to the local economy and development of a sustainable source of energy," said Jam Attari, CEO of BayWa r.e. Solar Projects. "The ongoing commitment of PSEG Solar Source to invest in these local development efforts has been tremendous."

PSEG Solar Source now has 23 utility-scale solar facilities in operation in 14 states, including six in North Carolina. Solar Source has a total installed capacity of 414 MWs-(dc).

Source: Company Press Release