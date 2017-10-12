Queensland receives 6.4GW of solar and 6GW of storage bids

The Queensland government has received 115 proposals from 79 different firms for its recently launched tender for the “Renewables 400” program.

The program calls for the development of 400MW of large-scale renewables and 100MW of energy storage projects.

Queensland Energy Minister Mark Bailey said: “Renewable energy and storage technology will play an important role in the transition to a lower carbon energy future and we are doing everything we can to ensure the benefits of this new investment flow into the Queensland economy.”

The businesses placed bids for renewable energy projects from a range of technologies and energy storage projects.

These included 2200MW of wind energy projects, more than 6400MW of solar and about 500MW of other renewable energy technologies in addition to 6,000MW of energy storage projects.

Bailey added: “This is greater than the current 8,200MW generated by coal-fired power stations and is further proof that Queensland does not need a new coal-fired power station being trumpted by the LNP.

“A number of these projects could be first of a kind in Queensland, including concentrated solar thermal technology which provides dispatchable energy supply - like the Crescent Dunes facility in the Nevada desert, powering Las Vegas overnight.”

The Palaszczuk Government aims to generate 50% of its power from renewable sources by 2030.

The final stage of the tender process is scheduled to commence in November 2017.