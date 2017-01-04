ReneSola to build 335MW of rooftop projects in China

China-based solar company ReneSola has signed an agreement for the development of rooftop projects with a combined capacity of 335MW in several Chinese provinces.

The framework agreement has been signed with fully-owned unit of China-based photovoltaic projects developer Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group.

As per the deal, ReneSola will provide the engineering, procurement and construction services for the proposed projects.

Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy will be responsible for providing financing for the projects during construction phase.

The projects, upon completion, will be sold by ReneSola to Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group.

ReneSola chairman and CEO Xianshou Li said: "We entered the China distributed generation market a few months ago and have made impressive progress as we continue to develop more distributed generation pipelines.

“This new business opportunity together with our successful utility scale project development business will contribute meaningfully to our profitability in the year ahead.

“Distributed generation project development fits into our long-term strategy to drive profitable growth by shifting our efforts towards project development and LED distribution business."

Planned to be completed by 30 June 2017, the rooftop solar projects will be developed in Hebei, Shandong, Fujian, Shanxi and Jiangsu Provinces in China.

In April 2016, ReneSola said it commenced delivery of solar modules to two customers with an aggregate volume of 81.5MW.

For TBEA Xinjiang Sunoasis, ReneSola supplied 305W, 310W and 315W modules with an aggregate volume of 56.5MW for projects located in Xinjiang and Jiangsu provinces in China.

ReneSola also supplied China Foma Group with 265W Virtus II modules with an aggregate volume of 25MW for project in Gansu Province.

Image: ReneSola and Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group partners will jointly build rooftop solar projects. Photo: courtesy of dan/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.