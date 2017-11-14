RES completes construction of Penitente solar project in US

Renewable Energy Systems (RES) has completed construction of the Penitente Solar Project, a 3 MW installation in Saguache County providing power to the San Luis Valley Rural Electric Cooperative (SLVREC).

RES developed, constructed, and will operate and maintain the distributed solar photovoltaic system in South Central Colorado. AEP OnSite Partners owns the solar installation and provides the output to SLVREC through a long-term contract. SLVREC is the second-oldest electric cooperative in Colorado and is headquartered in Monte Vista, CO.

Penitente Solar is a ground-mounted project equipped with a single-axis tracking system and is in-service. SLVREC purchased the output from the facility to serve customers residing in its service territory, which includes Saguache, Rio Grande, Costilla, Alamosa, Conejos, Mineral and Hinsdale Counties. The expected operational lifetime of the project is over 25 years.

"Penitente Solar is the latest example of RES building strong relationships with co-ops across the country to develop, construct, and operate local renewable power for rural areas," stated Tom Duckett, President of RES Distributed. "RES is pleased to have partnered with SLVREC to make available the benefits of reliable, sustainable renewable energy for their members."

"SLVREC has investigated the development of a solar project for several years and after an extensive evaluation, selected RES to develop and construct SLVREC's first solar project — Penitente Solar. Penitente Solar provides SLVREC members access to renewable energy which is locally generated and cost effective. We look forward to continuing to develop local renewable projects benefitting our members and our communities in the San Luis Valley," stated Loren Howard, CEO of SLVREC. "We will continue to invest in these types of projects along with projects like Ciello powered by REC to help foster economic growth and development. We are here to help create a thriving environment to work, live and play."

RES has constructed over 370 MW of renewable energy projects in Colorado. RES' distributed team creates solutions tailored for each customer, providing controllable, competitive, and predictable power that customer's require in today's economy.

Source: Company Press Release