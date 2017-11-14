Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Solar
Solar Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Solar
Solar News

RES completes construction of Penitente solar project in US

Published 14 November 2017

Renewable Energy Systems (RES) has completed construction of the Penitente Solar Project, a 3 MW installation in Saguache County providing power to the San Luis Valley Rural Electric Cooperative (SLVREC).

RES developed, constructed, and will operate and maintain the distributed solar photovoltaic system in South Central Colorado. AEP OnSite Partners owns the solar installation and provides the output to SLVREC through a long-term contract. SLVREC is the second-oldest electric cooperative in Colorado and is headquartered in Monte Vista, CO.

Penitente Solar is a ground-mounted project equipped with a single-axis tracking system and is in-service. SLVREC purchased the output from the facility to serve customers residing in its service territory, which includes Saguache, Rio Grande, Costilla, Alamosa, Conejos, Mineral and Hinsdale Counties. The expected operational lifetime of the project is over 25 years.

"Penitente Solar is the latest example of RES building strong relationships with co-ops across the country to develop, construct, and operate local renewable power for rural areas," stated Tom Duckett, President of RES Distributed. "RES is pleased to have partnered with SLVREC to make available the benefits of reliable, sustainable renewable energy for their members."

"SLVREC has investigated the development of a solar project for several years and after an extensive evaluation, selected RES to develop and construct SLVREC's first solar project — Penitente Solar. Penitente Solar provides SLVREC members access to renewable energy which is locally generated and cost effective. We look forward to continuing to develop local renewable projects benefitting our members and our communities in the San Luis Valley," stated Loren Howard, CEO of SLVREC. "We will continue to invest in these types of projects along with projects like Ciello powered by REC to help foster economic growth and development. We are here to help create a thriving environment to work, live and play."

RES has constructed over 370 MW of renewable energy projects in Colorado. RES' distributed team creates solutions tailored for each customer, providing controllable, competitive, and predictable power that customer's require in today's economy.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Solar

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Solar> Solar PV
Solar News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Power Generation > Solar > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Solar > Suppliers

Solar Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.