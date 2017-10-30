Saboo Sodium Chloro installs 400kW grid tied solar power plant

Saboo Sodium Chloro has set up a fully integrated in-house grid-tied Solar power plant at its factory in Nawa city, Nagaur, under captive power reverse net metering scheme of Government of Rajasthan.

This will result in saving of approx. INR75 Lakhs per annum for the company.

This Solar plant will meet upto 80% of energy requirement of the company and with this, Saboo Sodium Chloro Limited becomes the first salt refinery in India to use Solar energy for their 80% of energy consumption.

The technology used for installing this 400 kWp in-house Grid-Tied Solar Power Plant includes string inverter technology with poly-crystalline silicone solar modules.

Solar Modules is the most important component of the Solar Power Plant. 1334 numbers of 400 kWp solar modules have been used in this solar power plant. Entire plant is commissioned by a well renowned manufacturer of Solar Panels and EPC Company, SolarMaxx. Solarmaxx is a leading Solar Energy Solutions provider.

Inverter being second most important component allows power to the grid. String inverters operate on MPPT to ensure maximum power from solar modules at different ambient conditions. World class ABB make solar string inverters are used here, to convert DC power to AC.

Modules are mounted on non-corrosive mounting structures. The frames and legs of the structure are made of hot-dip galvanized iron to maintain longevity of the plant and to withstand high wind velocity generally experienced in this area.

Source: Company Press Release