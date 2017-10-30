Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Power Generation
Solar
Solar Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Solar
Solar News

Saboo Sodium Chloro installs 400kW grid tied solar power plant

Published 30 October 2017

Saboo Sodium Chloro has set up a fully integrated in-house grid-tied Solar power plant at its factory in Nawa city, Nagaur, under captive power reverse net metering scheme of Government of Rajasthan.

This will result in saving of approx. INR75 Lakhs per annum for the company. 

This Solar plant will meet upto 80% of energy requirement of the company and with this, Saboo Sodium Chloro Limited becomes the first salt refinery in India to use Solar energy for their 80% of energy consumption.

The technology used for installing this 400 kWp in-house Grid-Tied Solar Power Plant includes string inverter technology with poly-crystalline silicone solar modules.

Solar Modules is the most important component of the Solar Power Plant. 1334 numbers of 400 kWp solar modules have been used in this solar power plant. Entire plant is commissioned by a well renowned manufacturer of Solar Panels and EPC Company, SolarMaxx. Solarmaxx is a leading Solar Energy Solutions provider.

Inverter being second most important component allows power to the grid. String inverters operate on MPPT to ensure maximum power from solar modules at different ambient conditions. World class ABB make solar string inverters are used here, to convert DC power to AC.

Modules are mounted on non-corrosive mounting structures. The frames and legs of the structure are made of hot-dip galvanized iron to maintain longevity of the plant and to withstand high wind velocity generally experienced in this area.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Solar

Related Dates
2017> October

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Solar> Solar PV
Solar News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Solar > Suppliers Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Power Generation > Solar > Suppliers

Solar Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.