SCC approves Dominion's 20MW solar project in US

The State Corporation Commission has approved an application by Dominion Virginia Power (Dominion) to build and operate a 20MW solar electric generating facility near Remington in Fauquier County.

The solar facility will be constructed on 125 acres of land owned by the company across from the company’s existing natural gas-fired Remington Power Station. The output of the facility will be sold to Virginia state government through a negotiated purchase agreement for 25 years.

The project has been structured so that Dominion recovers its costs exclusively through contracts negotiated with the Commonwealth of Virginia and not from the company’s retail electric customers. The estimated cost of the project is $46 million.

The solar facility is expected to begin generating electricity in October.

