British Solar signs PPA with Shell Energy Europe

British Solar Renewables (BSR) has agreed a five-year offtake agreement with Shell Energy Europe, a major European integrated energy marketing and trading company, for the renewable power generated from the Bradenstoke solar power plant in England.

The Bradenstoke solar power plant is asset managed and operated by BSR and is owned by Siem Europe SARL. The plant consists of 269,000 panels, has a 69.8MW peak capacity and a 50MW AC export capacity and covers 213 acres of the former RAF Lyneham. On an annual basis, it generates approximately 65 GWh of clean solar energy and saves in excess of 21,000 tonnes of CO2 a year*.

Graham Harding, MD and CFO of BSR commented: “PPAs provide stability in a volatile energy market and we are delighted that we have been able to work with Shell Energy Europe Ltd to complete this five-year agreement, which will enhance the value of the largest solar park in England.”

Shell Energy Europe Ltd is present in 14 European power markets, which includes the offtake of renewable power from wind farms and solar parks in the UK and mainland Europe. It will supply the power generated from the Bradenstoke solar power plant to customers in the UK seeking to meet their needs with renewable energy.

Jonathan McCloy, GM North West Europe for Shell Energy Europe Ltd, said: “The UK is one of our key markets for power and we’ve been exploring ways to increase our power presence in the country on both the buy and sell side. The deal with BSR helps us achieve this goal and is a significant boost to our renewable power portfolio in the UK.”

Source: Company Press Release