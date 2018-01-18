Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Solar
Solar Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Solar
Solar News

British Solar signs PPA with Shell Energy Europe

Published 18 January 2018

British Solar Renewables (BSR) has agreed a five-year offtake agreement with Shell Energy Europe, a major European integrated energy marketing and trading company, for the renewable power generated from the Bradenstoke solar power plant in England.

The Bradenstoke solar power plant is asset managed and operated by BSR and is owned by Siem Europe SARL. The plant consists of 269,000 panels, has a 69.8MW peak capacity and a 50MW AC export capacity and covers 213 acres of the former RAF Lyneham. On an annual basis, it generates approximately 65 GWh of clean solar energy and saves in excess of 21,000 tonnes of CO2 a year*.

Graham Harding, MD and CFO of BSR commented: “PPAs provide stability in a volatile energy market and we are delighted that we have been able to work with Shell Energy Europe Ltd to complete this five-year agreement, which will enhance the value of the largest solar park in England.”

Shell Energy Europe Ltd is present in 14 European power markets, which includes the offtake of renewable power from wind farms and solar parks in the UK and mainland Europe. It will supply the power generated from the Bradenstoke solar power plant to customers in the UK seeking to meet their needs with renewable energy.

Jonathan McCloy, GM North West Europe for Shell Energy Europe Ltd, said: “The UK is one of our key markets for power and we’ve been exploring ways to increase our power presence in the country on both the buy and sell side. The deal with BSR helps us achieve this goal and is a significant boost to our renewable power portfolio in the UK.”



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Solar

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Solar> Solar PV
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Equipment> Renewables> Solar> Solar PV
Solar News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Solar > Suppliers

Solar Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.