Siemens Gamesa bags 160 MW of solar EPC orders in India

Siemens Gamesa has bagged solar orders for 160MW from two undisclosed customers in India, one being a major utility for 100 MW and the other an independent power producer (IPP) for 60 MW.

As per the contract signed with the Indian Utility, Siemens Gamesa will provide a complete turnkey EPC solution that includes infrastructure development, engineering & design of the solar farm, procurement, supply of inverters, erection and commissioning of the photovoltaic solar farm in Tamil Nadu.

As per the contract signed with the IPP, Siemens Gamesa will provide EPC solution that includes engineering & design of the solar farm, procurement, supply of inverters, erection and commissioning of the photovoltaic solar farms in the state of Karnataka.

The projects, which were booked during the first quarter of FY2018, are slated for commissioning in March 2018.

Siemens Gamesa India chairman and managing director Ramesh Kymal said: "Today India is one of the most promising markets for renewable energy. The country has witnessed incremental growth in the solar segment in the last three years and we expect the momentum to increase in the coming years. Having firmed up our roots in solar business, we are fully geared to contribute to the government's target of 100 GW of solar power by 2022.”

Siemens Gamesa India entered into solar business in 2015 offering a wide spectrum which includes EPC solutions for MW Scale Solar projects; off-grid and Hybrid solutions. As of today, Siemens Gamesa India is currently executing a few large projects in the country.

Source: Company Press Release