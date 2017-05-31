Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Solar News

ABB supports world’s largest floating photovoltaic power plant test-bed

Published 31 May 2017

ABB has delivered critical components for a 1MW floating solar photovoltaic (PV) test-bed in Singapore.

The company delivered 100 kW of TRIO-50 solar inverters to Germany-based Phoenix Solar, which was one of several system integrators for the project. 

ABB has also delivered low-voltage molded case and miniature circuit breakers that protect the electrical circuits on the water.

The test-bed, situated in the Tengeh Reservoir in the western part of the country, measures 1ha.

The electricity generated at the site will be fed into the national energy grid, powering about 250 households.

Singapore has high average annual solar irradiation of about 1,500 kWh/m2, which makes floating solar plants viable alternative.

A study has revealed that the natural cooling effect of the water below the solar cells makes them up to 11% more efficient, when compared to solar panels placed on land. 

ABB electrification products division president Tarak Mehta said: “We are proud to support this important project in Singapore with our technological expertise and domain knowledge.

“This project is perfectly aligned with our Next Level strategy around the energy revolution and is an important step in collaborating with partners to bring more renewables into the future energy mix.”

 

Image: World’s largest floating photovoltaic power plant test-bed in Singapore features ABB technology. Photo: Courtesy of ABB.

