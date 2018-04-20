Sonnedix inaugurates 46.8MW Nagano Suwa Golf Megasolar PV plant in Japan

Sonnedix’s 46.8MW Nagano Suwa Golf Megasolar PV plant has been inaugurated in the Nagano prefecture, Japan.

The inauguration was done at an event jointly hosted by Sonnedix and construction partner JFE Plant Engineering (f.k.a. JFE Electrical & Control Systems).

In attendance were key project partners, leaders from the renewable energy sector and community representatives. During a traditional ceremony, guests celebrated the successful completion of the project, its economic and social impact in the local community and Sonnedix’s long-term commitment to the Japanese market. The ceremony was also an opportunity to thank all parties involved for their support in bringing the solar plant to completion.

Sonnedix CEO Andreas Mustad said: “It is an honour to celebrate the formal opening of Suwa solar PV plant. This ceremony marks the beginning of the operations phase for the plant during which we will be working closely with our partners and the local community. This achievement is an important step in our in-country growth and expansion strategy which will result in the company investing over $1.5 billion in the next few years, effectively making Sonnedix one of the leading players in the Japanese solar market.”

Located in Suwa City, in the Nagano prefecture, the solar plant is expected to generate 57,000 MWh of electricity per annum which is equivalent to the amount consumed by approximately 14,250 households. Electricity generated by the solar plant is sold to Chubu Electric Power.

Engineering, procurement and construction services were provided by JFE Plant Engineering. During the construction 143,080 solar panels manufactured by SunPower and 22 inverters manufactured by TMEIC were installed on the 127 ha of land previously used as a golf course.

This inauguration marks a key milestone in Sonnedix’s commitment to the Japanese market. The Suwa solar PV plant is the first of a number of the company’s large-scale investments at various stages of development or construction. The company expects to deliver these over the next few years taking its operational capacity in Japan to over 400MW.

As part of its commitment to the local communities, Sonnedix and its partners have provided financial support to clear and rejuvenate the Zazensonosato neighbouring park including repairing a walking trail, re-building a fish pond and installing new signage. In addition, the access road to the park and to the solar PV plant will be equipped with solar street lighting.

