South East Europe holds 740GW of renewable energy potential, says IRENA report

The South East Europe (SEE) region has a potential for 740GW of renewable energy, according to a report released by International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

The report, Cost-Competitive Renewable Power Generation: Potential across South East Europe, says that the SEE region has vast technical renewable energy potential which is equal to 740GW.

IRENA said in the study that the region possess 532GW of untapped wind energy and 120GW of untapped solar PV potential.

Of the overall renewable energy potential, 127GW could be implemented in a cost-competitive way and could be increased to above 290GW if more favorable cost of capital is considered, the report said.

IRENA director-general Adnan Amin said: “The region’s case for renewables is strong, particularly for solar and wind. Harnessing these resources will result in affordable energy, job creation, improved air quality, and a means to meet international commitments.

“Solar and wind energy are now viable power supply options and the region is well poised to further scale-up its power systems sustainably.”

IRENA noted that it is prepared to help governments across SEE to harness and accelerate development of the untapped renewable energy potential.

Amin added: “Discussions at today’s meeting helped to identify the potential areas where IRENA can offer most added value and best assist countries in addressing the key obstacles hindering greater renewables deployment.”

According to the IRENA’s report, almost the entire potential of solar PV and wind energy can be cost-competitively deployed in the SEE region by 2030.

Image: The South East Europe is said to have vast renewable energy potential. Photo: courtesy of franky242/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.