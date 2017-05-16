Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Power Generation
Solar
Solar Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Solar
Solar News

Southern Power's 102MW solar facility in Texas starts commercial operation

Published 16 May 2017

Southern Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company, has started commercial operation of the 102MW Lamesa solar facility in Dawson County in Texas, US.

With three large-scale solar projects operating in the state, Southern Power owns one of the largest utility-scale solar portfolios in Texas.

"The Lamesa Solar Facility is an important addition to our growing renewable fleet, and we look forward to operating it for the benefit of our customer," said Southern Power President and CEO Buzz Miller.

"By providing clean, affordable, wholesale generation, we are able to deliver on our promise to help build the future of energy."

Southern Power acquired the facility in July 2016 from Renewable Energy Systems Americas Inc. (RES), which provided full project EPC services and is serving as the operations and maintenance contractor for the facility.

Located on 887 acres in Dawson County, the facility consists of approximately 410,000 photovoltaic solar panels and is capable of generating enough wholesale generation to help meet the average energy needs of approximately 15,000 Texas homes.

The City of Garland, Texas, is purchasing the energy and associated renewable energy credits, which it may keep or sell, under a 15-year power purchase agreement.

With the Lamesa Solar Facility, Southern Power owns more than 1,200 MW of renewable generation across eight wind, solar and biomass facilities in Texas. The Lamesa Solar Facility fits Southern Power's strategic business model of growing its wholesale business through the acquisition and construction of generating assets substantially covered by long-term contracts with creditworthy counterparties.

Southern Power has announced approximately 3,200 MW of renewable ownership across the U.S. In all, the Southern Company system has added or announced more than 6,500 MW of renewable energy projects since 2012.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Solar

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Solar> Solar PV
Solar News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Power Generation > Solar > Suppliers

Solar Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.