sPower to sell 315MW capacity from Pleinmont solar plants to Microsoft

Utah-based sPower has agreed to sell 315MW of power generated from its Pleinmont I and II solar power projects to be built in Virginia to software giant Microsoft.

The two new solar power projects are part of a 500MW solar development owned and operated by sPower, which is a joint venture between AES and AIMCo.

To be equipped with more than 750,000 solar panels, the two Pleinmont projects will generate nearly 715,000MWh of clean power annually. The two projects will be spread across more than 2,000 acres.

sPower CEO Ryan Creamer said: “Microsoft’s participation is a game-changer for this project and for other buyers. Their early commitment helped ensure that the project continued to move forward and come to fruition at a time of regulatory uncertainty.

“Microsoft’s large off-take also helped us offer very cost-competitive options for other buyers looking at our Virginia portfolios. This model broadens the ability for buyers of all sizes to participate in a large project like this, yet only take the megawatts they need for their business goals.”

For Microsoft, the power purchasing deal will help it to make significant progress towards its goal of achieving 60% renewable energy by early 2020.

The size of the deal takes Microsoft's total of directly purchased renewable energy to about 1.2GW. It also allows the technology major to meet its target to power at least 50% of its datacenters with clean energy by 2018.

Microsoft president Brad Smith said: “Today, we’re signing the largest corporate solar agreement in the United States, a 315 megawatt project in Virginia that will move us ahead of schedule in creating a cleaner cloud.

“This project means more than just gigawatts, because our commitment is broader than transforming our own operations; it’s also about helping others access more renewable energy.”

Apart from the deal with Microsoft, sPower had recently signed a 30-year power purchase agreement to sell electricity generated from its 220MW Prevailing wind park project in South Dakota to an undisclosed utility.