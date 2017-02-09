Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Generation
Solar
Solar Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Solar
Solar News

Stanford engineers develop urea-based battery for storing renewable energy

EBR Staff Writer Published 09 February 2017

Engineers from Stanford University have developed a new low-cost battery designed for storing renewable energy.

The high-performance and nonflammable battery is developed using urea, which is found in fertilizers and mammal urine. It features electrodes manufactured using abundant aluminum and graphite.

Developed by Stanford chemistry Professor Hongjie Dai and doctoral candidate Michael Angell, the battery solution can store renewable energy for consumption during off hours.

Dai said: “So essentially, what you have is a battery made with some of the cheapest and most abundant materials you can find on Earth. And it actually has good performance.”

The solution is the newest version of a battery which was earlier developed by Dai’s lab in 2015 with an expensive electrolyte.

However, the latest version comprises a urea-based electrolyte and is said to be about 100 times cheaper than the 2015 model.

The team plans to assess the chemical processes inside the battery in order to extend its lifetime by at least ten years, at commercial-scale, in order to meet the demands of grid storage.

The new urea-based aluminum ion batteries are designed to go through about 1,500 charge cycles with a 45-minute charging time.

This research was supported by the Department of Energy, Global Networking Talent 3.0 Plan, the Ministry of Education of Taiwan and the Taishan Scholar Project.

The battery patents have already been licensed to AB Systems, founded by Dai while a commercial version of the battery currently under development.

Image: The new battery is designed for storing renewable energy, including solar. Photo: courtesy of dan/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Solar

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Solar> Solar PV
Solar News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Power Generation > Solar > Suppliers

Solar Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.