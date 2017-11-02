Steam generation begins at 1,021MW Miraah solar thermal plant in Oman

Oil and gas producer Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) and GlassPoint Solar have stared steam generation from the 1,021MW Miraah solar power project in South Oman.

The start of steam delivery to the Amal West oilfield follows completion of the first block of the solar thermal facility on schedule and on budget. The project is being developed in four phases.

The solar facility is designed to produce an average of 6,000 tons of steam a day that will be used in thermal enhanced oil recovery (EOR) at the Amal field.

PDO managing director Raoul Restucci said: “Solar-powered oil production is a sustainable, long-term solution to meet the Sultanate’s future energy demand and utilize its natural resources most efficiently.

“Miraah is a real statement of intent from PDO as we begin the transition away from an exclusive focus on oil and gas to becoming a fully-fledged energy company with a greater focus on renewables.”

With 36 glasshouse modules, the project features GlassPoint's concentrating solar power (CSP) technology which enables production of steam from solar energy.

This steam is used in heavy oil production as an alternative to steam generated from natural gas.

GlassPoint COO and acting CEO Ben Bierman said: “This project is helping put Oman on the global solar energy map, creating new jobs and developing expertise in solar technology innovation, project deployment and manufacturing.”

PDO is a joint venture between the Oman Governmentis with 60% stake, Shell Group with 34%, Total 4% and Partex 2%.

Image: The Miraah solar power project in South Oman. Photo: courtesy of GlassPoint Solar, Inc.