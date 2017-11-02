Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Power Generation
Solar
Solar Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Solar
Solar News

Steam generation begins at 1,021MW Miraah solar thermal plant in Oman

EBR Staff Writer Published 02 November 2017

Oil and gas producer Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) and GlassPoint Solar have stared steam generation from the 1,021MW Miraah solar power project in South Oman.

The start of steam delivery to the Amal West oilfield follows completion of the first block of the solar thermal facility on schedule and on budget. The project is being developed in four phases.

The solar facility is designed to produce an average of 6,000 tons of steam a day that will be used in thermal enhanced oil recovery (EOR) at the Amal field.

PDO managing director Raoul Restucci said: “Solar-powered oil production is a sustainable, long-term solution to meet the Sultanate’s future energy demand and utilize its natural resources most efficiently.

“Miraah is a real statement of intent from PDO as we begin the transition away from an exclusive focus on oil and gas to becoming a fully-fledged energy company with a greater focus on renewables.”

With 36 glasshouse modules, the project features GlassPoint's concentrating solar power (CSP) technology which enables production of steam from solar energy.

This steam is used in heavy oil production as an alternative to steam generated from natural gas.

GlassPoint COO and acting CEO Ben Bierman said: “This project is helping put Oman on the global solar energy map, creating new jobs and developing expertise in solar technology innovation, project deployment and manufacturing.”

PDO is a joint venture between the Oman Governmentis with 60% stake, Shell Group with 34%, Total 4% and Partex 2%.

Image: The Miraah solar power project in South Oman. Photo: courtesy of GlassPoint Solar, Inc.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Solar

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Solar> Solar Thermal
Solar News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Solar > Suppliers Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Power Generation > Solar > Suppliers

Solar Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.