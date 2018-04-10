Sterling and Wilson plans to construct 300MW of solar PV projects in Vietnam

Solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor Sterling and Wilson is planning to build solar PV projects with a combined capacity of 300MW in Vietnam.

Planned to be completed by June 2019, the solar projects are estimated to attract an investment of $250m.

The company said it is in advanced discussions with ‘leading developers’ in an effort to secure construction contracts for the projects in the country.

Upon commissioning, the solar projects are expected to generate 270 million units annually and thereby reduce CO2 emission of 250000 tons per annum.

Sterling and Wilson said in a statement: "Sterling and Wilson would be hiring local talent to construct and maintain solar projects, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development.”

The projects are expected to create nearly 600-700 jobs during construction phase and 50 people during 20-year maintenance phase.

Sterling and Wilson renewable energy and energy storage CEO Bikesh Ogra said: “Vietnam is one of the fastest growing economies in the world with nearly 8-10% annual increase in power consumption by industries who are the largest consumers of electricity in the country.

“Government is aiming at 0.8GW of solar power by 2020 which the experts feel has a potential of 7GW of solar projects in present conditions.

“We are closely working with leading developers to join the larger aim of bringing affordable and clean energy to Vietnamese.”

The company has nearly 5GW of solar portfolio in various geographies including India, Philippines and South Africa.

In Southeast Asia, Sterling and Wilson operates over 50MWp of solar PV plants in the Philippines and a further 60MWp project planned to be commissioned in Bangladesh.

In addition to developing a 1,177MWp solar plant in Abu Dhabi, the firm is working on projects in Zambia, Egypt, Namibia, Niger, Jordan, Argentina and Morocco.

It recently forayed into wind and energy storage segments.