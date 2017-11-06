Sterling and Wilson to develop 500MW solar capacity in Australia

India-based Sterling and Wilson has revealed its plans to develop 500MW of solar power capacity in Australia in the next three years.

The solar photovoltaic (PV) projects are anticipated to attract investment of A$600m ($459m), stated the solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company.

Sterling and Wilson estimates that over 750 personnel would be employed through the construction of the projects. The company expects the new solar plants to offset carbon emissions by nearly 750,000 tons annually.

Sterling and Wilson has maintained an active presence in Australia for about two years by offering diesel generators and cogeneration solutions from its Perth office. Recently, it has opened a location in Brisbane where the operational focus will be specifically on catering to the Australian solar market.

Sterling and Wilson renewable energy CEO Bikesh Ogra said: “Australia is witnessing a solar boom, as the country has had a phenomenal year with respect to large scale solar projects.

“The solar industry has also seen a sharp decline in costs, and is seen as a pivotal force to help the country achieve its renewable energy targets by 2020.”

As of now, Sterling and Wilson boasts of 1930MW of solar power capacity in different parts of the world including India, Philippines and South Africa.

The company is also engaged in the construction of an 1177MW Solar PV plant in Abu Dhabi, developed jointly by Japan-based Marubeni, Jinko and Abu Dhabi Water and Electricity Authority (ADWEA).

Sterling and Wilson is also working on various solar projects located in Zambia, Morocco and Niger. Apart from solar energy, the company has also undertaken projects in the wind and energy storage sectors.

Image: Sterling and Wilson eyes 500 MW in Australia. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.