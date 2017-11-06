Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Solar
Solar Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Solar
Solar News

Sterling and Wilson to develop 500MW solar capacity in Australia

EBR Staff Writer Published 06 November 2017

India-based Sterling and Wilson has revealed its plans to develop 500MW of solar power capacity in Australia in the next three years.

The solar photovoltaic (PV) projects are anticipated to attract investment of A$600m ($459m), stated the solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company.

Sterling and Wilson estimates that over 750 personnel would be employed through the construction of the projects. The company expects the new solar plants to offset carbon emissions by nearly 750,000 tons annually.

Sterling and Wilson has maintained an active presence in Australia for about two years by offering diesel generators and cogeneration solutions from its Perth office. Recently, it has opened a location in Brisbane where the operational focus will be specifically on catering to the Australian solar market.

Sterling and Wilson renewable energy CEO Bikesh Ogra said: “Australia is witnessing a solar boom, as the country has had a phenomenal year with respect to large scale solar projects.

“The solar industry has also seen a sharp decline in costs, and is seen as a pivotal force to help the country achieve its renewable energy targets by 2020.”

As of now, Sterling and Wilson boasts of 1930MW of solar power capacity in different parts of the world including India, Philippines and South Africa.

The company is also engaged in the construction of an 1177MW Solar PV plant in Abu Dhabi, developed jointly by Japan-based Marubeni, Jinko and Abu Dhabi Water and Electricity Authority (ADWEA).

Sterling and Wilson is also working on various solar projects located in Zambia, Morocco and Niger. Apart from solar energy, the company has also undertaken projects in the wind and energy storage sectors.

Image: Sterling and Wilson eyes 500 MW in Australia. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Solar

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Solar> Solar PV
Solar News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Power Generation > Solar > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Solar > Suppliers

Solar Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.