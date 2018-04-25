Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Solar News

Sungrow plans to establish new factory in Bangalore, India

Published 25 April 2018

Sungrow, the global inverter solution supplier for renewables, is planning establish a new factory in Bangalore, India in a bid to strengthen its global delivery capability.

The new manufacturing facility, having an annual production capacity of 3 GW of central and string inverters, can support Sungrow's rapidly growing customer base in regions across the world. In 2017, Sungrow shipped over 16.5 GW of PV inverters worldwide, an increase of over 48% from 2016. Demands from India, the US, Europe, Japan, and other APAC countries drove much of the growth.

"Sungrow is always committed to optimizing all kinds of resources to better meet our customers' needs. With our same level of unmatched manufacturing and operational capabilities, the addition of a new factory in India will significantly enhance our delivery capability locally and elsewhere in the world," said Professor Renxian Cao, Chairman of Sungrow.

With most of its production facilities based in China, the new factory to be launched in the second half of 2018 will be Sungrow's first factory outside China.

 

Source: Company Press Release

