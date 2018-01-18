Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Solar
Solar Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Solar
Solar News

SunPower commissions Oasis solar power plant at Total's La Mede refinery in France

Published 18 January 2018

SunPower has commissioned an 8MW Oasis Power Plant at Total's La Mède refinery in Chateauneuf-les-Martigues, France.

"Total Solar is proud of the start-up of its photovoltaic power plant in La Mède. The project was completed in a very short time and in accordance with the strict safety standards specific to a refinery," said Julien Pouget, senior vice president Renewables at Total. "It demonstrates our willingness to continue to actively help drive the growth of solar power in France through the solarisation of industrial sites."

"SunPower delivers cost-competitive solar energy through innovative, integrated complete solutions such as our Oasis platform," said Tom Werner, SunPower president and CEO. "We commend Total for this forward-thinking, milestone project, and for using high performance SunPower technology to ensure long-term value."

The SunPower Oasis platform is a fully integrated power plant solution designed to streamline construction, reduce operations and maintenance costs, and maximize value for customers. The high efficiency SunPower E-Series solar panels that are mounted on the Oasis solar trackers at the La Mède facility produce 30 percent more energy than conventional solar panels in the first year of operation.

SunPower is a majority-owned subsidiary of Total SA.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Solar

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Solar> Solar PV
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Equipment> Renewables> Solar> Solar PV
Solar News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Solar > Suppliers

Solar Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.