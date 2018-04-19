Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Power Generation
Solar
Solar Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Solar
Solar News

SunPower to acquire solar panels manufacturer SolarWorld Americas

EBR Staff Writer Published 19 April 2018

SunPower has agreed to acquire SolarWorld Americas, an Oregon-based solar panels manufacturer for an undisclosed price, in a move to grow its domestic manufacturing capabilities.

SunPower said that it intends to put in fresh capital into SolarWorld Americas’ manufacturing facility in Hillsboro. The company also plans to deploy its P-Series solar panel manufacturing technology at the SolarWorld Americas’ plant.

SunPower CEO and board chairman Tom Werner said: “The time is right for SunPower to invest in U.S. manufacturing, and SolarWorld Americas provides a great platform for us to implement our advanced P-Series solar panel manufacturing technology right here in our home market.

“P-Series technology was invented and perfected in Silicon Valley, and will now be built in SolarWorld Americas' factory, helping to reshape solar manufacturing in America."

SunPower also revealed its plans to boost the operations of SolarWorld Americas operations to capitalize on the strong market demand in the US.

It will invest in executing factory enhancements and increase working capital of SolarWorld Americas. SunPower also plans to retrofit a part of the facility to produce P-Series solar panels, apart from continuing to manufacture and ship SolarWorld Americas' products.

SolarWorld Americas CEO Jürgen Stein said: “Our hundreds of long-time employees are excited to be part of this next chapter in SolarWorld Americas' long history.

“We are thrilled about this acquisition as it means quite simply, that our company can look forward to redoubled strength as it continues to innovate and expand into the future. This outcome is ideal for SolarWorld Americas and its employees."

The transaction will be subject to mandated regulatory approvals in the US and Germany and is likely to be completed in the next several months, said SunPower.

Headquartered in California, SunPower, which is majority owned by French oil and gas giant Total, is a manufacturer of crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells and solar panels.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Solar

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Solar> Solar PV
Solar News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Solar > Suppliers

Solar Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.