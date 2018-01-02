Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Tata Power commissions 50MW solar plant in Karnataka, India

Published 02 January 2018

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) has commissioned its 50MW DCR solar plant at Pavagada Solar Park in the Indian state of Karnataka.

The project was won by the Company on 4th April 2016 under the National Solar Mission Phase-II Batch-II Tranche-I State Specific Bundling Scheme. With this development, TPREL's total installed operating capacity now stands at 1664 MW.

The 50 MW solar plants have been built over 253 acres. Sale of power from solar plant has been tied up under a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement with NTPC Ltd. at a tariff of Rs. 4.84/ unit.

Mr. Rahul Shah, CEO, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, said, "The commissioning of the 50 MW solar plant in Karnataka fortifies our position of being the largest renewable energy company in the country, with a strong presence in solar power generation. We prefer development opportunities in solar parks as land and evacuation are provided, and we can focus on the project. We are extremely proud of this development and we continue to seek potential areas across India and in select International markets through organic and inorganic opportunities." 

TPREL recently commissioned 25 MW solar plant in Charanka, Gujarat Solar Park, Gujarat,30 MW solar plant in Palaswade in Maharashtra and 100 MW Solar plant at Pavagada Solar park in Karnataka.Tata Power’s vision is to have 35-40% of the Company's total generation capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2025. Tata Power's renewable energy capacity this year crossed 2000 MW and green generation portfolio crossed the 3000 MW mark.



Source: Company Press Release

