Solar News

Tata Power commissions two renewable energy projects in India

Published 12 January 2017

Tata Power’s wholly-owned subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) has commissioned 36MW wind capacity of a 100MW wind farm in Andhra Pradesh, and 49MW solar plant at Kayathar, Tamil Nadu, India under Welspun Renewable Energy Private Limited (WREPL).

With these, the operating renewable energy capacity of TPREL grows to 1,876 MW, comprising 841 MW wind, 915 MW solar, and 120 MW waste heat recovery capacity as of today. In FY16, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd increased its operational capacity by 1169 MW.

TPREL completed the acquisition of WREPL last year to become the largest Renewable Energy company in India. In 2016, TPREL has won 320 MW of solar bids, which are under development and will be commissioned in 2017. The company has also added 304 MW wind capacity in 2016, which are under development and construction in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

Speaking on this achievement, Mr. Rahul Shah, CEO & Executive Director, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, said, “With the commissioning of these 2 projects, TPREL continues to fortify its position of being the largest renewable energy company in the country. Our strategic approach is in line with Tata Power’s aim to expand its clean energy portfolio up to 35-40% by 2025. We are extremely proud of this development and we continue to seek to grow our portfolio in India and in select international markets through organic and inorganic opportunities.”

TPREL’s strategy emphasizes the development of clean energy generation from non-fossil fuel and renewable energy sources to balance the carbon emissions from fossil fuel based generation capacity while contributing towards energy security of the country.



Source: Company Press Release

