Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Solar
Solar Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Solar
Solar News

EDF Group unveils new Solar Power Plan in France

Published 11 December 2017

Over the period of 2020 to 2035, EDF Group, through its subsidiary EDF Energies Nouvelles, intends to develop and build solar plants in France totalling 30GW of installed capacity as well as other renewables development initiatives in France and worldwide.

This volume is four times greater than France’s current solar energy capacity1

This ambition is aligned with the government’s goal of rebalancing France’s energy mix through the massive expansion of renewable energy capacity across the country. EDF’s Solar Power Plan is also expected to create tens of thousands of jobs in France during the construction period2.

The EDF Group will leverage all its resources in order to sustain a vigorous rate of expansion:

Identification and use of land from its portfolio of land assets: locations close to nuclear power plants, reconversion of industrial wasteland or dismantled sites, development of floating solar plants on hydroelectric sites;

Use of internal resources;

Involvement of industrial and financial partners.

Along with the above, EDF will also be working together with the public authorities to identify suitable parcels of land for the construction of new solar facilities.

Statement from Jean-Bernard Lévy, EDF Chairman and Chief Executive: “The Solar Power Plan is of an unparalleled scale and marks a real turning point in EDF’s development of solar power capacity. It is a concrete illustration of the goals outlined in the Group’s CAP 2030 strategy, which was initiated in 2015 and aim to double the Group’s installed renewable energy capacity by 2030. EDF now has a new roadmap in renewables for the next fifteen years”.

Statement from Antoine Cahuzac, Group Executive Director in charge of Renewable Energies and Chairman-Chief Executive of EDF Energies Nouvelles: “The EDF Group is recognised for its expertise both in France and abroad when it comes to developing all forms of renewable energy. We are proud of our pivotal role in the development of new solar power capacity in France. This effort comes in addition to our plans for expanding on wind and hydro capacity. It is a further sign of the Group’s commitment to the energy transition”.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Hydro
Power Generation> Nuclear
Power Generation> Solar

Related Dates
2017> December

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Services> Renewables> Hydro
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Services> Nuclear
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Solar> Solar PV
Solar News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Solar > Suppliers

Solar Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.