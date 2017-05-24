Total Solar starts construction on 25MW PV power plant in Japan

Total Solar has started construction of its second solar power plant in Japan.

The 25-megawatt-peak photovoltaic power plant in Miyako, in Iwate province, is expected to start up in 2018 and will provide clean and reliable electricity to over 8,000 households.

Julien Pouget, Senior Vice-President Renewables at Total, said: “The solar market offers significant growth potential. Following the start-up of the Nanao solar plant in March this year, the Miyako Solar Park will further contribute to the diversification of Japan’s energy mix."

The plant is designed to fully meet Japan’s stringent earthquake-resistant building standards. The facility will be equipped with over 76,000 high-efficiency SunPower solar panels, providing maximum performance.

The plant will be connected to the electricity distribution grid to supply energy through the regional utility company.

Source: Company Press Release