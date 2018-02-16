Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Solar
Solar Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Solar
Solar News

UGL to build Equis Energy's 127MW solar farm in Australia

EBR Staff Writer Published 16 February 2018

UGL, a Cimic Group company, has won a contract of worth A$170m ($135.5m) from Equis Energy to construct and maintain the 127MW Tailem Bend solar farm in Australia.

The new solar project will be built with an investment of A$200m ($159.4m) in Tailem Bend, a South Australian town on the Murray River, located 100km south east of Adelaide.

Construction of the Tailem Bend solar project is expected to begin this month with a target to connect it to the grid in the first quarter of 2019.

As per the contract, UGL will be responsible for providing engineering, procurement and construction services of the solar project.

UGL will also build the associated substation, in addition to providing the internal expertise needed for the successful integration of the Tailem Bend solar project into the electricity network.

Earlier this week, Equis Energy said that it had achieved financial close on the project.

The renewable energy independent power producer (IPP) had also signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Snowy Hydro, under which the utility will buy all the power generated from Tailem Solar for at least 22 years.

According to Equis Energy, Tailem Solar will be among the lowest cost solar projects in Australia and will create hundreds of jobs apart from spurring economic growth within Tailem Bend and nearby local communities.

The new South Australian solar plant will be able to meet the annual electricity requirement of 41,600 homes.

Equis Energy has revealed that an area of the project site will be allocated to facilitate a future battery installation with storage of up to 100MWh.

Post-commissioning, UGL will provide the operation and maintenance services of the solar plant for a five-year period.

UGL managing director Jason Spears said: “The Tailem Bend Solar Farm expands UGL’s national footprint – we now have a solar farm under construction in every Australian mainland state – reaffirming our position as the leading EPC contractor in the renewable energy sector.”

UGL is also constructing other solar projects at Kidston and Collinsville in Queensland, Emu Downs in Western Australia, Bannerton in Victoria, and White Rock in New South Wales.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Solar

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Solar> Solar PV
Solar News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Solar > Suppliers

Solar Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.