Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Power Generation
Solar
Solar Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Solar
Solar News

Sunny weather helps UK break solar power record

EBR Staff Writer Published 29 May 2017

Solar energy panels in the UK generated a record amount of energy on 26 May 2017 with output increasing to 8.75GW of power.

The capacity met nearly 25% of energy demand in the UK. Earlier record of 8.4GW on 10 May has been broken, due to the posting of high temperatures up to 28 ?.

National Grid control room operations head Duncan Burt said: “We now have significant volumes of renewable energy on the system and as this trend continues, our ability to forecast these patterns is becoming more and more important. 

Apart from solar power, around 23% of power has been generated by nuclear sources, while 30% achieved from natural gas and 1.4% from coal. In addition, electricity was also contributed from wind, hydro and biomass sources.

The UK Government is focusing on generating more renewable electricity, and is planning to shut down all coal-fired power plants by 2025.

As per the Solar Trade Association, the UK currently has around 12.1GW solar generation capacity, which can supply power to around 3.8 million homes.

In 2012, the government announced that four million homes across the country will be powered by the sun within eight year, representing 22GW of installed solar power capacity by 2020    

The 72MW Shotwick solar farm is said to be the largest solar facility in the country.

The introduction of the feed-in-tariff (FiT) in 2010 helped to grow the photovoltaic market in the country, due to the increase of domestic installations along with multiple commercial, community and industrial projects.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Solar

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Solar> Solar PV
Solar News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Solar > Suppliers Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Power Generation > Solar > Suppliers

Solar Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.