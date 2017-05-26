Sunny weather helps UK break solar power record

Solar energy panels in the UK generated a record amount of energy on 26 May 2017 with output increasing to 8.75GW of power.

The capacity met nearly 25% of energy demand in the UK. Earlier record of 8.4GW on 10 May has been broken, due to the posting of high temperatures up to 28 ?.

National Grid control room operations head Duncan Burt said: “We now have significant volumes of renewable energy on the system and as this trend continues, our ability to forecast these patterns is becoming more and more important.

Apart from solar power, around 23% of power has been generated by nuclear sources, while 30% achieved from natural gas and 1.4% from coal. In addition, electricity was also contributed from wind, hydro and biomass sources.

The UK Government is focusing on generating more renewable electricity, and is planning to shut down all coal-fired power plants by 2025.

As per the Solar Trade Association, the UK currently has around 12.1GW solar generation capacity, which can supply power to around 3.8 million homes.

In 2012, the government announced that four million homes across the country will be powered by the sun within eight year, representing 22GW of installed solar power capacity by 2020

The 72MW Shotwick solar farm is said to be the largest solar facility in the country.

The introduction of the feed-in-tariff (FiT) in 2010 helped to grow the photovoltaic market in the country, due to the increase of domestic installations along with multiple commercial, community and industrial projects.