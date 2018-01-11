Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Solar
Solar Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Solar
Solar News

UK researchers develop new algae-powered fuel cell

EBR Staff Writer Published 11 January 2018

Researchers from the University of Cambridge in England have designed a new algae-powered fuel cell.

Claimed to be five times more efficient than current plant-powered models, the new greener fuel cells is a type of biophotovoltaic (BPV), a solar cell capable of converting solar energy into electricity using biological mechanisms.

Researchers said that biophotovoltaics, or biological solar-cells have emerged as environmentally-friendly cell in recent years, as they use photosynthetic abilities of microorganisms like algae to harness the power of the sun.

The new technique developed by the researchers includes a  two-chamber BPV system that allows for the seperation of the two core processes involved in the operation of a solar cell. 

The researchers said that building a two-chamber system allowed to design the two units independently, thus optimizing the performance of the processes simultaneously.

Cambridge University chemistry department professor Tuomas Knowles said: “Separating out charging and power delivery meant we were able to enhance the performance of the power delivery unit through miniaturization.

 “At miniature scales, fluids behave very differently, enabling us to design cells that are more efficient, with lower internal resistance and decreased electrical losses.”

The research team used genetically modified algae to carry mutations that allows the cells to minimise the amount of electric charge dissipated non-productively during photosynthesis.

Together with the new design, the researchers have been able to build a biophotovoltaic cell with a power density of 0.5 W/m2, five times that of their previous design. 

Cambridge University biochemistry department Professor Christopher Howe said: “In particular, because algae grow and divide naturally, systems based on them may require less energy investment and can be produced in a decentralized fashion."

The project is backed by the Leverhulme Trust, the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council and the European Research Council.

Image: Cambridge University researchers have developed a more efficient algae-powered fuel cell. Photo: courtesy of University of Cambridge.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Solar

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Solar> Solar PV
Solar News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Solar > Suppliers

Solar Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.