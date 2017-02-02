Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
US grants $30m funding to help integrate solar power into national grid

EBR Staff Writer Published 02 February 2017

The US SunShot Initiative has announced $30m funding to new projects to support the integration of solar energy into the nation’s electric grid.

Managed by US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, the SunShot Initiative aims to reduce solar electricity cost and accelerate solar adoption.

Under Enabling Extreme Real-Time Grid Integration of Solar Energy (ENERGISE) funding program, SunShot selected 13 projects which will develop next-generation grid planning and operation tools capable of helping in integration of more solar power to the grid.

The ENERGISE funding program aims to develop solutions to enable dynamic, automated, and cost-effective management of distributed and variable generation including solar, onto the grid.

SunShot Director Charlie Gay said: “SunShot is working to lower the cost and complexity of integrating solar with the electric grid

“These projects give grid operators the tools to manage a modern electric grid.”

The DOE said that the funding is part of the country’s efforts to diversify its electricity sources while improving the reliability and security of the electric grid.

In addition to improving the reliability of the nation’s energy grid, the 13 new projects will help optimize system performance using sensor, communication and data analytics technologies.

The projects, which are part of the Grid Modernization Initiative (GMI), will also help in addressing challenges faced in the integration of other technologies to the grid.

Image: US’ SunShot Initiative intends to reduce the cost of solar electricity. Photo: courtesy of Ben Schonewille/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

