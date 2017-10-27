Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Power Generation
Solar
Solar Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Solar
Solar News

WElink Energy begins construction of 221MW solar power plant in Portugal

EBR Staff Writer Published 27 October 2017

Ireland-based renewable energy firm WElink Energy has started construction on its flagship 221MW solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Southern Portugal.

Named as Solara4, the solar power plant being developed with an investment of £200m is located in Vaqueiros, in the region of Algarve.

Planned to comprise 850,000 solar modules, Solara4 is likely to create an average of 300 jobs during the construction stage. The project is slated to be connected to the grid by mid-2019.

After completion of the construction, Solara4 is claimed to find a place among the largest unsubsidized solar PV plants in Europe. It will capable of producing enough power to cover 150,000 homes annually.

WElink Group CEO Barry O’Neill said: “WElink Energy is leading the way in European solar generation.

“We are delighted to be in a position to commence construction on our flagship Solara4 project, demonstrating that industrial scale clean-energy can be profitable without government subsidies and is a mature technology.”

Construction at the new Portuguese solar plant comes after the signing of an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract with China Triumph International Engineering (CTIEC) earlier in the year.

WElink Energy Iberia development head Eduardo Aguilar said: “The construction of Solara4 is the result of many months of great team work to deliver this internationally significant unsubsidised project in Portugal.

“Solara4 is a beacon of WElink Energy’s portfolio and is part of a long-term strategy of development in Iberia.”

WElink owes its transition to unsubsidized solar projects to increasing competitiveness of solar energy generation. It also attributes CTIEC’s and its own ability to streamline the cost of delivery across the value chain for the transition.

The company has also revealed that the project’s location in Southern Portugal makes it suitable for developing subsidy-free solar PV due to the high solar irradiation levels in the region.

Image: CTIEC chaiman Peng and Portugal Minister of Economy Manuel Caldeira Cabral at the signing of the EPC deal earlier this year. Photo: courtesy of WElink Group.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Solar

Related Dates
2017> October

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Solar> Solar PV
Solar News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Solar > Suppliers Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Power Generation > Solar > Suppliers

Solar Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.