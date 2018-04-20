Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Power Generation
Solar
Solar Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Solar
Solar News

Wirsol connects 60MW Gannawarra solar farm to Victorian grid

Published 20 April 2018

Wirsol Energy said that its 60MW Gannawarra solar farm in North-West Victoria is connected to the grid and energized, and is proceeding through the commissioning process.

The Solar Farm was developed by, and is owned in conjunction with Edify Energy who have also managed its construction.

The Gannawarra Solar Farm is a 60 Megawatt project and represents the first large-scale solar farm to be constructed and grid connected in Victoria. 

The commissioning process has commenced and will see the project ramp up over a period of time culminating in full production providing solar power to approximately 18,100 Victorian households. 

The solar farm is connected on site to Powercor’s 66kV distribution line between Swan Hill and Kerang, providing easy access to Victoria’s power grid.

As announced recently by Wirsol Energy, the solar farm, which is spread over 132 hectares, is to be integrated with the Gannawarra Energy Storage System – a 25MW / 50MWh Tesla Powerpack battery – developed by Edify Energy and owned jointly by Wirsol Energy and Edify Energy. 

Once completed, which is currently scheduled before Summer 2018, the combined solar and storage facility will be one of the largest in the world, enhancing the reliability of the grid in North-West Victoria, and helping underpin future economic growth.

WIRSOL Energy managing director Mark Hogan said: “The Gannawarra solar farm is in every respect a world leading project and is testament to the future role of solar in enhancing energy supply across Australia.”

“We are now connected to the grid and once through commissioning and in full production 18,100 Victorian households will be drawing solar power. The next step is combining the Gannawarra Energy Storage System powered by a Tesla Powerpack battery to the solar farm, which will set a new benchmark for solar projects in this country. 

“The benefits of these types of projects will resonate with Australian consumers and the broader economy for many years.”

Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Solar

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Solar> Solar PV
Solar News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Solar > Suppliers

Solar Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.