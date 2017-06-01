Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Solar News

Wirsol sells 105 MWp of solar power plants in UK to Rockfire

Published 01 June 2017

WIRSOL has divested 105 MWp of solar power plants in the UK to investment firm Rockfire Capital.

The portfolio disposed of by WIRSOL, in conjunction with its British subsidiary WIRSOL Energy Ltd., consists of 19 solar parks, two of them located in Northern Ireland.

The 19 solar sites, each ranging between 2.5 MWp and 20.5 MWp, have a total capacity of around 105 MWp. Cumulatively the portfolio that has been sold produces enough energy to generate almost 100 gigawatt hours a year. This is sufficient to supply power to around 30,000 households in Great Britain and corresponds to a saving of almost 60 tons of carbon dioxide per year.

WIRSOL Managing Director Peter Vest said: "Collaboration with Rockfire in the course of the transaction was altogether positive. We will be continuing to build further solar parks in Great Britain in future.

"In the process we will decide on a case by case basis whether it makes more sense to adopt and operate a plant on our own portfolio, or to pass it on to a suitable investor who is interested in a secure and very long-term investment, for example with a view to providing a stable basis for pension funds."

WIRSOL Energy managing director Mark Hogan said: "We concluded the deal with the Rockfire team to a very tight schedule. Both WIRSOL and Rockfire worked effectively and with full commitment in order to bring about this important transaction. WIRSOL Energy Ltd. is already engaged in the development and construction of important solar parks in Great Britain and Australia. We hope to continue this positive and effective relationship with Rockfire with success in future."

WIRSOL is planning the further development of major solar projects in the United Kingdom within the frame of non-subsidised programmes, and has started to build up a considerable portfolio in Australia.



Source: Company Press Release

