World's largest floating PV power plant connected to the grid in China

Sungrow said the largest floating PV power plant with a capacity of 40MW had been grid connected in Huainan, China.

The power plant is based in a subsided area of mining which is flooded due to the rainy weather with depth of water ranging from 4 to 10 meters in Huainan, a coal-rich city in south Anhui province. And the seriously mineralized water makes this area valueless.

"The plant not only makes full use of this area, reducing the demand for lands, but also improves generation due to the cooling effects of the surface," explained a professional from the local government.

Sungrow's central inverter SG2500-MV employed in this plant features its integration of the inverter, the transformer and the switchgear, as a turnkey station with lower transportation cost due to its 20-foot containerized design.

In addition, the combiner box SunBox PVS-8M/16M-W supplied by Sungrow as well is customized for floating power plants, enabling it to work stably in such environment with high level of humidity and salt spray.

Professor Renxian Cao, president of Sungrow, said: "Introducing cutting-edge technologies to products is what we are always committed to. We continue to offer better products and solutions to customers all over the world."

Source: Company Press Release