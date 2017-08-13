Yellow Door Energy, Middle East Insulation to build 205kWp solar PV plant

Yellow Door Energy (YDE), a Dubai-based firm that invests in and operates distributed solar and energy efficiency assets, and Middle East Insulation announced that they signed an agreement to install a 205 kWp solar PV plant at Middle East Insulation's newest facility in DIP, Dubai.

Yellow Door Energy will manage the construction, operation and maintenance of the solar PV plant for the next 15 years.

As part of Middle East Insulation's commitment to transfer to green manufacturing activities, this system will provide 347,000 kWh of electricity per year and reduce CO2 emissions by 244 tons annually, which is equivalent to planting 6,320 tree seedlings per year. Construction on the project will commence in August 2017 and the plant is expected to be operational by the end of the year.

Mr. Hamad Al Ghurair, Chairman of Middle East Insulation, said, "Changing to the green building measurements and reducing the CO2 emission is one of our commitments to our beloved city and planet, which we save no efforts to achieve."

Jeremy Crane, CEO of Yellow Door Energy, said, "The adoption of solar power by MEI, a leading roofing supplier, is a testament to how well solar integrates with their rooftops. We hope that many others will follow MEI's lead in this industry."

The rooftop solar PV installation represents another important success under the 'Shams Dubai' initiative, launched by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) to regulate solar energy generation in buildings, and moves the Emirate one step closer to achieving its vision of 7% renewable energy by 2020 and 15% by 2030.

Source: Company Press Release