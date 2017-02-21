Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Yingli to supply 50MW of solar panels in Japan

Published 21 February 2017

Yingli Green Energy's wholly owned subsidiary, Yingli Green Energy Spain, has signed a 50.6MW solar panel supply agreement with X-ELIO, a Spanish developer and operator of utility-scale PV systems.

The agreement is for two Japan solar power plants: the first one is called Hayato, which will install more than 52,650 pieces of YL320P-35b multi-crystalline solar panels and has a capacity of 16.9 MW; the second is called S-13, which will install more than 127,000 pieces of YL265P-29b multi-crystalline solar panels and has a capacity of 33.7 MW.

The Hayato project is expected to generate 19,700 MWh of clean electricity per year and grid interconnection is expected in December 2017. The S-13 project is expected to generate 39,400 MWh of electricity per year and to be connected to the grid in October 2017. The electricity produced by two projects is equivalent to offsetting more than 30,100 tons of CO2 emissions per year. X-ELIO is the sole proprietor of these two projects.

"This agreement is a solid provement of our strong partnership, in the long term with the key developers and operators, who rely on the quality and comprehensive service provided by Yingli. We aim to keep improving and enhance even further our collaboration with X-ELIO," said Mr. Fernando Calisalvo, the Managing Director of Yingli Spain.



Source: Company Press Release

